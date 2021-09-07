3 arrested in motorcycle “takeover” incident

Bakersfield Police Department arrest three and impound multiple vehicles in motorcycle “takeover” incident on Sept. 4th.

Officers attempt to stop a man in the area of South Mount Vernon and Gateway and the suspect then fled after abandoning a quad in the area of Cottonwood and Feliz, according to police.

Officers chased a motorcycle rider on foot after he abandoned it near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. Andrew Wade, 27, of Sacramento ,was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, and an unrelated parole violation warrant. One officer suffered minor injuries during the foot chase.

Officers attempted to stop a group of the riders in the area of Brundage and P Street. The group, numbering about 100 riders, led officers on a chase with suspects riding on both sides of the roadway, sidewalk and median, police said.

While traveling southbound on Wible Road from Brundage Lane, one of the riders on the southbound shoulder appeared to lose control and struck a traffic sign while he was turned around and giving obscene gestures to pursuing officers, according to police. This caused a pile-up of eight to 10 motorcyclists.

Two of the suspects, Daniel Hernandez, 20, and Brad Russell, 32, both of Bakersfield, were arrested. All of the other suspects fled. Hernandez and Russell were charged on suspicion of felony evading and conspiracy.

Four motorcycles/quads were impounded. Officers also impounded a motorcycle associated with the group in the 7500 block of Granite Hills St. as well as a quad registered in the city of Arroyo Grande.

According to police, BP learned of the event hosted by a group with a history of criminal activity.

This is an ongoing investigation with efforts to identify and prosecute based upon video footage.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.