Pacers' T.J. Warren: Remains out indefinitely

Warren's stress fracture in his left foot is healing slowly during the rehab process and remains out indefinitely, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports. Warren underwent surgery on his foot Jan. 5 and missed the remainder of the 2020-21 season. He appeared in just four games and averaged 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over 29.3 minutes per game. The 28-year-old may start the 2021-22 campaign on the sidelines, but he took to Twitter to tell his fans that he is doing the 'rehab process right' so that he can get back to the court as soon as possible.