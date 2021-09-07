CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

ADVOCATE AURORA: INCREASING HOSPITALIZATIONS TIED TO UNVACCINATED

By Kevin Zimmermann
wxerfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to compete with recoveries for overall dominance in Sheboygan County, the hospitalization data has Advocate Aurora sounding a cautionary note. That organization on Tuesday released numbers showing clear increases in COVID-19 patients over the past month. Although weekly fluctuations did show a decrease in children’s care, the sample was small at 4 COVID inpatients, with a week-to-week decline of 20%. However, compared to a month ago, that category had increased 300% across the two-state system in Illinois and Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s COVID-19 inpatient numbers at Advocate Aurora were up 45.6% compared to the week previous, and 128% over a month ago. Advocate Aurora stated that the vast majority of their inpatients were unvaccinated, and said that now is as good a time as any to get the vaccine if you’ve been waiting. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported similar increases in COVID-19 patient loads. On Tuesday, September 7th, 1,045 patients were recorded statewide. That compares with 934 patients on August 31, and 448 on August 8th.

