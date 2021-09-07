Special Weather Statement issued for Kimble by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kimble A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Kimble County through 530 PM CDT At 504 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of Junction, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Kimble County. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 444 and 450. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH