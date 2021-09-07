CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Interesting East team 'continues' to chase Simmons trade: report

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Simmons' time in Philadelphia seems to be on a path towards an inevitable breakup, with the only actual intrigue remaining being his eventual destination. While Simmons would likely hope to play for a contender, and he has been linked to Western Conference teams because of his pricey mansion out West and his Hollywood lifestyle, there's one team a little closer to Canada than Cali that just won't let Daryl Morey say no enough times.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Cedi Osman
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Koby Altman
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#Cali#Cavaliers#Cavs#Sixers#Markannen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy