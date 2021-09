In retrospect, the game played out how I thought it would, but not how I’d hoped. The Fire’s defensive gremlins and lack of finishing ability came back to bite them tonight and they finished the 2-0 losers despite having chances in the 2nd half to bring it back and potentially equalize. Those chances were created in large part thanks to our Man of the Match, Frederico Navarro. The Fire debutant came on at halftime and completely flipped the game on its head. It was thanks to his ball-winning abilities that the Fire were able to get forward and become the dangerous team they were in the second period.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO