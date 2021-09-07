“They really do enjoy it”: 4-H Environmental Camp returns after last year’s cancelation

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual 4-H environmental camp is a time to learn while also enjoying the outdoors. “It’s a definitely a great way for them to experience something they don’t always get to as far as being here on the lake and then every station that is set up is hands on, it’s interactive for the kids and they really do enjoy it,” said Sierra Crow, a Fourth Grade Math and Social Studies Teacher at Harlan Elementary School.