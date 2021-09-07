CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis Premiere Song in New Episode of Rick and Morty: Listen

Tennis made a new song for Rick and Morty. The track, “Borrowed Time,” premiered during the Season 5 episode “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall.” Take a listen below. In 2018, Sub Pop released The Rick and Morty Soundtrack, featuring songs penned by the show’s creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, as well as Chad VanGaalen, Clipping’s Daveed Diggs, and others. Performers on the album included Roiland, Harmon, Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement, Blonde Redhead, and the band Belly.

