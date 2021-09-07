Art Review: Side Effects – Paintings by Patrick McDonnell 2016-2021
Patrick McDonnell has long since established himself as one of the top cartoonists and illustrators working today. In addition to his award-winning comic strip Mutts, McDonnell’s illustrations have been featured in The New York Times, Parents Magazine, and Time magazine. He has authored and published numerous children’s books (securing a Caldecott Honor award in 2012 for Me…Jane), won a number of National Cartoonists Society Awards, and often been put forward as the heir apparent to Charles Schulz.www.columbusunderground.com
Comments / 0