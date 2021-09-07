Billy Joel: His Impression Of Country Music Is Hilarious

Back in the ’90s, Billy Joel was doing “lecture tours,” where he took questions from audiences, and he’d bring a piano along to demonstrate points that he was making, or to even perform some songs. Last week marked the 30th anniversary of Garth Brooks’ Ropin’ The Wind album, which included his cover of Billy’s “Shameless.” Which reminded us of a stop on that tour where Billy was asked what he thought about the country version of his song.