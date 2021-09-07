Seth Towns Undergoes Back Surgery, Out 3-4 Months
Ohio State Buckeyes forward Seth Towns will miss three to four months after undergoing back surgery to correct an injury. The school announced the injury of the forward on Tuesday but also included he is expected back sometime this season. Towns has had injury problems before and this is another frustrating setback in his college career. The rising senior had a limited role with the Buckeyes last season despite being a top player for Harvard in his first two seasons.defpen.com
