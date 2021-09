MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Mayor Steven Geller announced Wednesday that county employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be charged $20 per week insurance fee and must submit to weekly testing. He also said that vaccinated employees would be eligible for a $500 bonus. The new rules affect about 6,800 government employees. They have 60 days to show proof of vaccination before being charged and it does include union employees. Geller said it is a ‘carrot and twig’ approach and he believes the county is in compliance with state statutes and executive orders. According to the mayor, the approximate timeline for the program to begin is October 1, 2021. After that county government workers will have 60 Days to provide proof of vaccination. After 60 days, those ‘not’ vaccinated must submit to weekly testing at their own expense and be charged $20 per paycheck.

