Meredith, NH

Paul J. Buck, 74

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEREDITH — Paul John Buck, age 74, of Meredith, passed away at home on September 5, 2021. Born on July 27, 1947 in Granville, New York, Paul spent his early in the beautiful Rupert, Vermont. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in Rupert for grades K-8. His family moved to East Middlebury his freshman year where he attended Middlebury High School, graduating in 1965. It was during his time in Middlebury that he grew his passion for aviation and became determined at a young age to become a commercial pilot.

