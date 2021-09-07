CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

State trooper hit by motorcyclist in Chester County

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago

A motorcyclist is facing charges after he allegedly hit a state trooper while driving with a suspended license Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of 5th Street and Little Elk Creek Road in East Nottingham Township.

Investigators say the trooper was directing traffic around another crash when he was hit by 33 year-old Eugenio Ortiz Perez-Bard.

Both were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Officials say Perez-Bard will be arrested once he is medically cleared.

