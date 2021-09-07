Trevon Diggs' son had an adorable Patrick Mahomes mix-up when he met Dak Prescott

The undeniable star of this year’s edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks didn’t even play a snap for the Dallas Cowboys. And that’s totally fine. Nobody was going to top the 4-year-old son of Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

In an earlier episode of Hard Knocks, Aiden — who would watch games in a Dak Prescott jersey — was asked about meeting a Cowboys player. He said he wanted to meet Patrick Mahomes, but the Aiden meant Dak (we think).

Well, Aiden finally had his chance to meet Prescott in person, and the moment couldn’t have been any more adorable. He got Prescott confused with Mahomes right in front of Prescott.

Amazing.

Aiden was understandably a bit nervous to meet his favorite player — he’s four! — so the mix-up made for a cute moment for everyone involved. Just moments earlier, Aiden said that Dak was his favorite quarterback in the world. Dak had a great reaction too, referencing that same mix-up from the earlier episode.

We’ll get to see the full exchange when the finale airs on Tuesday night.