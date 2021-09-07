Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Eaton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Eaton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CALHOUN AND SOUTHERN EATON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Michigan.