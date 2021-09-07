31-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot In Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Cherry Hill Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road for reports of gunfire. There, officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and haven’t determined a motive or identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.