Cherry Hill, NJ

31-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot In Cherry Hill

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 6 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Cherry Hill Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road for reports of gunfire. There, officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and haven’t determined a motive or identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments / 4

 

