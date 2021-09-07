What is happening to the Red Sox is not a morality play

The Red Sox are going through it right now. Even as they were winning three series in a row, beating up on bad teams (which is exactly what’s supposed to happen), they were doing so in a fashion that didn’t really add much optimism. A win is a win, but it doesn’t always feel like a win. And make no mistake, there are a lot of big things going wrong right now. Great hitters are not hitting. Pitchers who helped carry the team to this point are suddenly just unable to perform. Oh, and there is a COVID outbreak passing through the clubhouse that currently has 10 players or coaches out of action.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO