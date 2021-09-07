CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is happening to the Red Sox is not a morality play

By Daniel Drezner
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts has rooted for the Boston Red Sox for a long time. The 2021 season has mostly been a pleasant surprise. After winning the World Series in 2018, the team underperformed in 2019 and was horrid in 2020. Ownership brought in Chaim Bloom to run the team and restock the farm system. This year, the hope was that the team would play at least .500 baseball. Instead, they led the American League East for much of the season.

