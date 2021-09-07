White, Alan Richard
Alan Richard White, of Radford, Va., devoted husband and father, passed away from cancer on August 25, 2021. He was 73. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carol B. White; three children, David White of New York, N.Y., Jennifer White of Savannah, Ga., and Erin White of Greensboro, N.C.; a beautiful granddaughter; three siblings, Patricia Zimmerman of Buffalo, N.Y., Michele White of Clearwater, Fla., and Steven White of New York, N.Y.; their families; and extended family throughout the east coast.nrvnews.com
