Monter A. “Mac” Corathers, 77, of Buckhannon, W.Va., died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. He was born November 8, 1943, in Buckhannon, a son of the late James B. and Wanda Harper Corathers. On October 12, 1969, he married Loretta Tanner who survives. Also surviving...