Accidents

1 dead, 6 injured in crash involving van towing kayaks in NC mountains, officials say

By Hayley Fowler
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person died and six others were hospitalized Monday after a Jeep collided with a kayak rental company’s van in Western North Carolina, officials said. The wreck happened just before 3:30 p.m. on state Highway 16 near Sussex Road, a few miles shy of the Virginia border in Ashe County, the N.C. Highway Patrol said in a news release. A 49-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger seat of the Ford Econoline van owned by Zaloo’s Canoes in Jefferson was killed, officials said.

www.sanluisobispo.com

