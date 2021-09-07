Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON SOUTHWESTERN KANKAKEE...NORTH CENTRAL FORD AND NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of most of the warned area. Therefore, much of the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for portions of Livingston, Ford, and Iroquois Counties until 600 PM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Illinois. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Chicago.