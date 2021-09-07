CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless encampments: Private property owners need to step up

By Letters editor
Seattle Times
Much praise has been heaped recently on the city’s efforts to remove homeless encampments from public property, but I am left wondering why nobody bothers to call out the private property owners whose negligent upkeep practices allow encampments to form right next to their neighbors’ homes. This problem especially predominates in South King County, where I live. Private property owners should not be let off the hook when letting allowing encampments and crime into our neighborhoods. Rather than simply blaming and displacing individual homeless persons, we should call upon our neighbors fortunate enough to own multiple homes to clean up their act and stop neglecting their private contribution to this public crisis.

Comments / 3

Greg Smith
6d ago

Makes no sense. So this person is encouraging citizens to take this on themselves to clear these camps? Sounds like a receipe for viol.

Reply(2)
4
