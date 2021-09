There were a number of eye-popping offensive outbursts in Week 2 from East Valley teams and players. The Harlingen South Hawks (2-0) continued to put the Rio Grande Valley on notice with a 64-0 victory over Sharyland Pioneer. The Hawks have scored 98 points through two contests and debuted in the RGVSports.com top 10 poll at No. 7 after showing off their revamped offense.