Hot, Humid Wednesday...Becoming Less Humid Thursday

Dry weather is here to stay for the weekend. We could see a stray sprinkle tonight and even tomorrow, but most of us will be dry. Highs in the upper 80s with some spots reaching 90 degrees. Normal for this time of year is 89 degrees. The heat index will...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hazy, hot, and humid in Baltimore early this week. High pressure moves offshore and as a result a summery pattern takes shape starting Sunday. The weekend ends with temperatures heating up into the upper 80s. Skies will also turn hazy as smoke from the western wildfires drifts...
Highs yesterday reached 84-88, followed by near record warm lows early this morning of 68-73. After upper 80s to low 90s today with higher humidity leading to lower to upper 90s heat indices (with continued strong southwest winds & hazy sunshine). Winds will tend to diminish tonight, so I went...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmer temperatures and humidity return for the new work week! We also have some scattered storms moving in by the middle and end of the week. Those mild conditions continue tonight with temperatures dropping near 64 degrees. Those clear skies continue with some patchy fog possibly early Monday morning.
PHILADELPHIA - A fairly chilly overnight will lead to even more sunshine on Sunday with temperatures expected to crank up into the upper 80s to set the tone for the week ahead. Calm conditions across the Delaware Valley will accompany temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. Areas north of Philadelphia in...
