Rick and Morty Fans Spot "COVID-19 Morty" in Season 5 Finale

Rick and Morty fans have spotted the "COVID-19" Morty in Season 5's big finale! Following an extended hiatus, Adult Swim aired the final two episodes of the fifth season in a special one-hour event that changed the status quo for the series quite a bit. Not only did it start off with an emotional exploration of the titular duo's central relationship, but the final episode of the season decided to blow that sky high with several major reveals about Rick and the lore of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series as a whole.