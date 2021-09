LANSING, Mich. - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has asked the legislature to pass legislation abolishing Michigan's anti-abortion statute from the 1930s. Gov. Whitmer urged the Michigan legislature on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to approve legislation abolishing the state's anti-abortion statute from the 1930s, which is now in existence due to the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade. Repealing the legislation will ensure that the freedom to choose, which is supported by a large majority of Michiganders, remains a right in Michigan, even while Roe v. Wade is continually attacked.

