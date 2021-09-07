CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Sanor: Supervisors should not refuse $3.4M federal grant

By Lisa Sanor
yourvalley.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe callous indifference for Pinal County’s most at-risk communities for contacting COVID-19 was exhibited by a recent 3-2 vote by the board of supervisors against accepting a federal $3.4 million grant to help mitigate the spread of the disease and its lethal variants. By refusing to vote for the grant money, the board of supervisors effectively told our rural under-served communities — Native-American, African-American, the disabled, Hispanic, LBGTQ and other neighbors — that their access to health care and information simply is not a priority.

