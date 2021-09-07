Kenneth Morris, 36, Arrested For Allegedly Killing A Man In Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cedar Hill detectives have arrested Kenneth Morris,36, for his alleged involvement in a homicide on September 7.

The victim was found during a welfare check in the 1800 blk of Tar Rd. Police said Morris lived in the home as well. They later found him in Ennis and took him into custody.

Morris was charged with murder. Police said the incident was isolated and there isn’t an ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information related to this incident can contact the Detective Hutson at 972-291-5181 ext 2177.