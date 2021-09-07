Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia: Late Nikola Milenkovic own goal earns spirited Irish World Cup qualifying point
Republic of Ireland produced a spirited second-half display to secure a morale-boosting 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Serbia at the Aviva Stadium. Three days on from escaping an embarrassing defeat to Azerbaijan, Ireland found themselves needing to produce another Dublin comeback when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's brilliant near-post header gave Serbia the lead midway though the first half.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0