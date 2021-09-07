CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints release veteran RB Latavius Murray days before season opener vs. Packers, per report

By Jeff Kerr
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints are going with a different No. 2 running back for the 2021 season, releasing Latavius Murray after he refused to take a pay cut prior to the start of the year, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Murray was in line to be the backup running back to Alvin Kamara for Sunday's season opener versus the Green Bay Packers, but instead he will be looking for another team for this season.

