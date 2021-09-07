Urologist joins Lumberton Urology Clinic

LUMBERTON — A urologist has joined Lumberton Urology Clinic and the medical staff of UNC Health Southeastern.

Dr. Christian T. deBeck specializes in robotic, minimally invasive and laser surgery, and the treatment of prostate cancer, kidney stones and kidney cancer.

deBeck completed his medical degree at West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, in 2000. He completed a research fellowship at Duke University in 2003 and completed a urology residency at Georgetown University in 2007. He is certified by the American Board of Urology and is credentialed on the da Vinci robotic surgery system.

Before joining UNC Health Southeastern, he practiced at Womack Army Medical Center in Ft. Bragg.

Dr. deBeck is a native of Roanoke, Virginia, and currently resides in Fayetteville, although he plans to relocate to the Lumberton area in the near future.

Lumberton Urology Clinic is located at 815 Oakridge Blvd. in Lumberton.