Gas Prices in Michigan Expected to Decline

Gas prices are trending downward in Michigan with the average driver paying three dollars and 21 cents per gallon.

According to AAA, motorists are paying an average of $48 for a 15 gallon tank.

While the cost for a gallon was 8 cents higher last week, the average this time last month was up 10 cents. The destruction from Hurricane Ida has taken 13 percent of the United States’ refinery out of commission and it’s caused the downward trend to go slower.

Spokesperson for AAA, Adrienne Woodland said after Labor Day is generally when gas prices start getting lower. “Kids head back to school in the fall and we also have refineries switching over from the summer blend to their winter blend,” she said. “So that usually equates to lower prices as we head into the fall.”

While that downward trend is expected to continue, Woodland said predicting the price of gas has been a lot harder this past year and a half.