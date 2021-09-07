Severe Weather Statement issued for Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brevard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BREVARD AND SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES At 600 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lone Cabbage Fish Camp, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cocoa, Lone Cabbage Fish Camp, Port Saint John, Canaveral Groves and Canaveral Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH