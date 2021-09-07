Titans Tuesday transactions: safety shuffle, COVID and practice squad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With five days until the opener, the Titans roster is still in flux. Today, the team announced a handful of transactional moves. First, with the safeties – Tennessee added rookie Brady Breeze to the Reserve-COVID list. He was already on injured reserve, so this won’t change his roster status. Additionally, the team waived Bradley McDougald, but then signed him to the practice squad.