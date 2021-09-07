'He set an example': Son keeps memories of Bronx father close as 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks approaches, News 12 is remembering all of the lives that were lost and honoring those who carry on the legacy of loved ones.

Jason Valcarcel tragically lost his dad, William Valcarcel, who was a Bronx native. The father of three was a paraplegic who worked in the second tower for the New York state’s Department of Taxation and Finance.

He worked on the 87th floor for over 30 years. He was one of the nearly 3,000 victims who perished in the attacks.

Two decades later, Jason Valcarcel says it’s a wound that still bleeds. He says he still remembers the moment he watched his mother watch the second tower fall on their TV.

“We are watching the news and that's when we saw the second plane hit the second building and I haven't heard from my father since,” said Valcarcel.

It’s the memories of old pictures that Jason Valcarcel says he lives through. He says his father’s famous grill remains in their backyard, which holds dear memories.

“He set an example, you know… that I would love to live up to his example. If I could be half the man he was, I'd be a success. My father was a special person,” said Jason Valcarcel.