Supreme and Clarks Team Up for a Fresh Take on the Beloved Wallabee Boot

By Victor Deng for Footwear News
 6 days ago
Supreme has tapped longtime collaborator Clarks Originals for its next sneaker project.

Hitting shelves this month is the Supreme x Clarks Originals Wallabee collab, which is a custom version of the footwear brand’s iconic boot created exclusively for the skatewear-turned-streetwear label. The shoes are releasing as part of Supreme’s F/W 2021 collection.

Supreme’s latest version of the collaborative Clarks Originals Wallabee boot features a premium suede upper that’s similar to the standard versions of the boot but now features an exposed woven pattern appearing at the forefoot and sides. Giving the boots a luxurious feel is leather sock liners while a gum crepe sole cushions the underfoot. The boots will be available in four distinct colorways including in green, pink, tan, and black. Each pair also comes with special co-branded footbeds.

This isn’t the first time that Supreme and Clarks Originals teamed up to release new Wallabee styles. In spring ’16, the two entities launched a Wallabee collection that was also available in four tonal colorways each featuring a woven suede upper.

The Supreme x Clarks Originals Wallabee collection from the F/W 2021 lineup will be released online at Supremenewyork.com at 11 a.m. ET this Thursday at Supreme’s New York, Brooklyn, London, Los Angeles, and Paris stores followed by a release in Japan this Saturday. At the time of publication, the retail pricing for the styles has not been announced by the collaborators.

In addition to Supreme’s custom version of the boot, Clarks Originals has plenty of Wallabee styles available now at Clarksusa.com that are perfect to wear year-round.

