You can get this Sun Joe pressure washer today for under $100

By Christine Persaud
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
Sun Joe makes some of our favorite home and garden machines, and right now you can get this pressure washer for under $100. Sun Joe/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If the coming fall season has you eyeing that long list of garden and patio cleanup tasks, it might be time to bring in some additional firepower. Luckily for you, Woot! has an incredible deal on a power washer from a brand we love—but only while supplies last.

The Sun Joe SPX2004 electric pressure washer is regularly $165, but you can get it now from Woot! for just $99.99, a savings of $65.01 or 39 percent. (Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get free standard shipping through Woot!) While we haven't reviewed this particular model, the slightly more powerful SPX3000 is one of our favorite pressure washers . (The also-similiar Sun Joe SPX3001 was marked down on Prime Day and was one of the day's big sellers.) In fact, the Sun Joe brand is a Reviewed favorite for home and garden: It shows up on our roundups of best leaf blowers and best lawn mowers , too.

This model comes ready to tackle the toughest jobs with has three nozzles and a foam cannon, and the 13-amp motors drives 2,100 pounds per square inch pressure Need more than just water? Add detergent to the 25.4 oz. foam cannon and you're off to the races. If you're ready to clean, this machine is ready to back you up. The sale is only on for a limited time, though, and only until it's sold out, so act fast!

Get the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer from Woot! for $99.99 (Save $65.01)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: You can get this Sun Joe pressure washer today for under $100

