A major change just took place at the Chrysler brand. When the Stellantis merger happened, CEO Carlos Taveras promised all of the brands would have 10 years to see the results of a solid business plan. That seemed hard to envision for Chrysler as it only sells the Pacifica minivan and very old Chrysler 300 sedan. But now Stellantis has just announced a new CEO for Chrysler.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO