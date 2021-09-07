11th OC Brew Ska Ska Performance Times Announced

The music performance times have been announced for the 11th Orange County Brew Ska Ska. The annual event from Southern California based Brew Ha Ha Productions features an afternoon of craft beer tasting along with music from an all-star lineup of ska and ska punk bands on Saturday, September 11 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, CA. Brew Ska Ska attendees will enjoy performances from Less Than Jake, Hepcat, The Aggrolites, Mustard Plug, The Toasters, Bite Me Bambi and Half Past Two.