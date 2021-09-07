Colorado Springs Housing Prices Holding Steady At Record Levels

Housing Prices in Colorado's second-largest city continue to level off after historic gains in the past year. The median single family home in the area sits at a price of $450,000, according to August data from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors. That’s the highest the median price has ever been, though it has held steady at that price for three months now. In May, the median price for a single family home in Colorado Springs was $432,000.