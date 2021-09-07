CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

Coast Guard confirms body found off Port Canaveral is that of missing diver

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
USCG searching for missing diver of Daytona Beach coast USCG searching for missing diver of Daytona Beach coast (courtesy USCG Southeast)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The body found eight miles southeast off the coast of Port Canaveral Tuesday afternoon has been identified as missing diver Jim Evans, Coast Guard officials confirmed.

Multiple Coast Guard units and other partner agencies have searched more than 5,200 square miles for over 100 hours in the search for 50-year-old Evans.

Officials said Evans was reported missing in the ocean 30 miles east of Daytona Beach just before noon Friday.

Coast Guard officials said they searched throughout the evening Friday into Saturday with the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife, Seminole County Sheriff’s dive team and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

An MH-60 helicopter from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater and a 45-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon also assisted with the search.

Evans’ body had been sent to the medical examiner for identification and to determine the cause of death, the Coast Guard said.

