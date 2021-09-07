Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock to complete restoration Nov. 11

DeKALB — DeKalb’s Rotary Club expects to complete the restoration of The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock by Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock, 101 Lincoln Highway, has undergone the first step in the plan to restore the clock, which was to get it functioning again because it hasn’t worked properly since the late ‘90s. The club got involved because the clock was dedicated in 1921, the same year the Calgary Rotary Club was founded, said Brian Corr, president of the DeKalb Rotary Club.