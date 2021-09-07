CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

As Delta surges, CMIOs’ focus on plans to provide vaccine booster shots, fight false information

By Anuja Vaidya
MedCity News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last week of August, the Delta variant of the new coronavirus accounted for 99% of Covid-19 cases across the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For hospital leaders — including the chief medical information officers who sit at the nexus of clinical care and technology — this worrying jump in cases has resulted in a challenging summer.

medcitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health System#The New York Times#Non Covid#Cmio#Healthtek Consulting#Gbmc Healthcare#Owensboro Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy