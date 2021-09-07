As Delta surges, CMIOs’ focus on plans to provide vaccine booster shots, fight false information
In the last week of August, the Delta variant of the new coronavirus accounted for 99% of Covid-19 cases across the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For hospital leaders — including the chief medical information officers who sit at the nexus of clinical care and technology — this worrying jump in cases has resulted in a challenging summer.medcitynews.com
