PHOTOS: Labor Day 2020 in Fort Collins Was Actually Awful

COVID-19 is still here, so testing is still needed. With these two new drive-up testings sites, you're spared the inconvenience of having to set an appointment. Driving home from work the other night, I passed by Walgreens in Windsor and there was a line of at least 15 vehicles in line. Now, I know that some could have been in line to pick up a prescription, but my gut said that they were there getting tested, which is what Walgreens is doing if you set an appointment.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO