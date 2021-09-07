PHOTOS: Labor Day 2020 in Fort Collins Was Actually Awful
Remember Labor Day last year? If not, check out these photos. They'll jog your memory. Ah, nostalgia. Many of us got to spend Labor Day this year in the company of friends and family, some of us enjoying the great outdoors on a warm, clear weekend. Last year however, on top of the COVID-19 virus, we were dealing with a lot. Specifically, September 7, 2020 was a pretty gross day in Fort Collins, courtesy of the Cameron Peak Fire. It's safe to say no one was spending the day at Horsetooth Reservoir this time last year.power1029noco.com
