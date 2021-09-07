CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Robert Dye, former Journal Communications VP, dies at 74

By Jordan Schelling
wnanews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Dye, who served as an editor at the Milwaukee Sentinel before joining the communications department of its parent company, died Monday, Sept. 3. He was 74. A Missouri native, Dye attended Baylor University and started his career in Kansas City, Mo. According to his Milwaukee Journal Sentinel obituary, Dye was hired by the Sentinel while on a layover in the city during a trip to Canada for another job interview.

