Robert Dye, former Journal Communications VP, dies at 74

L.O. Natt Gantt, II ’94 has been appointed the inaugural executive director of the Harvard Law School Program on Biblical Law and Christian Legal Studies and a lecturer on law. With extensive experience in both law and theology, Gantt was most recently professor and associate dean for academic affairs at Regent University School of Law and co-director of Regent’s Center for Ethical Formation and Legal Education Reform. He has served since last year on the American Bar Association’s Commission on Lawyer Assistance Programs (CoLAP) Well-Being Committee and was recently appointed as chair of the committee and to CoLAP’s Advisory Commission.

