County commissioners OK providing matching funds for taxiway construction

Gary Lewis, manager of Lumberton Regional Airport, addresses the Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. Lewis asked the county to approve local matching funding for a state grant to pay for a taxiway at the airport.

LUMBERTON — More than $200,000 in local matching funds for taxiway construction at the Lumberton Regional Airport was approved Tuesday by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

Commissioners approved providing a match of $250,150 as part of a state grant to pay for the completion of the parallel taxiway for Runway 23 at the airport.

“So, we have approximately $4.5 million for the state grant for that, but we do have a 10% match. That is up to the county and city,” said Gary Lewis, airport manager.

Five percent of the match can be paid by the county and city at $250,150 each, Lewis said.

In other matters, commissioners adopted the removal, or writing off of, 2011 unpaid real, personal and DMV tax records from the Robeson County Tax Office. There was $441,306.67 worth of uncollected 2011 county taxes alone written off Tuesday.

“The reason I’m trying to get the 10th year removed is they are basically uncollectible in that we cannot enforce any (tax) liens past the 10-year mark,” said Robert Conner, Robeson County Tax administrator.

Conner told commissioners that municipalities and counties cannot enforce taxes or tax liens after 10 years, according to state law.

Commissioner David Edge asked if a plan was in place to collect 2012 delinquent taxes. Conner said a list of delinquent taxpayers is being compiled and will help department collection efforts.

Edge also asked if the department had considered contracting an outside company to help collect taxes.

“And that’s one of the things that we have researched. We have investigated that and we determined that our in-house collectors are collecting at a greater rate than the outside companies that we’ve researched,” Conner said.

The Tax Office has focused over the past year and a half on older cases and cases that can be foreclosed on, Robeson County Attorney Rob Davis said.

Edge asked for a copy of 2012 delinquent taxpayers. He also asked that a copy be provided for the January meeting so commissioners can decide if an outside company should be brought in to assist with collections.

Since 2013, more than $500,000 each year in county taxes alone have not been paid, according to data from the Robeson County Tax Office.

“I just can’t believe there’s a half million dollars that we just let go every year,” Edge said.

Commissioner Tom Taylor said bank accounts should be frozen and more penalties leveled on delinquent taxpayers.

In other business, commissioners approved a resolution for fiscal year 2023 grant fund applications for Southeast Area Transit System.

“This public hearing is to request the Board of Commissioners’ consideration and approval of Southeast Area Transit System to submit the FY23 5311 Community Transportation Program administration and Capital Grant applications on behalf of Robeson County submitting to the North Carolina Department of Transportation Public Transportation Division,” said Sharon Robinson, director of SEATS.

The Community Transportation application is for $453,570, with a 15% local match, and covers items like salaries and benefits, she said. The Capital Grant is $155,380, with a 10% local match and can help replace buses, computer software and other items. The funding cycle is July 1 through June 30, 2023.

Commissioners also approved a special use permit requested by Thigpen Solar LLC to allow a solar farm to operate in a Residential Agricultural District on N.C. 130 in Maxton.

Davis told commissioners that a previous application for the permit had been accepted.

“It had been approved, but before it had been acted on, it had expired,” Davis said.

Also on Tuesday, Robeson County Commissioners voted in support of the expansion of multiple companies in the county through building reuse grant applications to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The funding has been approved, and the county must act as the applicant.

Among the approved companies was Red Springs-based Briarwood Custom Meats, which seeks to expand its existing production to 2128 Marion Stage Road in Fairmont. The grant totals $200,000 and the county will provide a 5% match of $10,000. The business is a startup meat processing facility.

Air Production & Service Inc., of Pembroke, will expand to a facility at 4625 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton using a $140,000 grant. The county is responsible for a 5% match of $7,000. The company is a service, parts and equipment group that provides maintenance support for industrial and railroad operations.

Harger Lightning & Grounding will expand at its production facility located at 12779 N.C. 130 East in Fairmont using a $170,000 grant, for which the county will provide a $8,500 match. The company is a manufacturer of lightning protection and grounding equipment.