CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buffalo Bills roster nearing full availability for season opener

By Buffalo Rumblings
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills are less than a week away from their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they come into the game with a nearly healthy roster. Head coach Sean McDermott, speaking at his weekly press conference Tuesday, offered some positive updates about players who had been injured in the preseason. For one thing, DT Star Lotulelei (calf) will be starting the week of practice as a “limited” participant. However, McDermott says he’s “trending in the right direction” toward playing, an optimistic point of view from a coach who usually holds back from opining about player availability.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Dt Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy