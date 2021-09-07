Buffalo Bills roster nearing full availability for season opener

The Buffalo Bills are less than a week away from their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they come into the game with a nearly healthy roster. Head coach Sean McDermott, speaking at his weekly press conference Tuesday, offered some positive updates about players who had been injured in the preseason. For one thing, DT Star Lotulelei (calf) will be starting the week of practice as a “limited” participant. However, McDermott says he’s “trending in the right direction” toward playing, an optimistic point of view from a coach who usually holds back from opining about player availability.