Hafthor Bjornsson Hasn’t ‘Been This Light and Skinny In Years’ Ahead Of Devon Larett Fight
Professional strongman Hafthor Bjornsson has a boxing showdown against arm wrestling ace Devon Larett a mere 10 days away. Relatively inexperienced in boxing, ‘The Mountain’ is not leaving any stones unturned to show up in the best shape for the bout. Courtesy of strict training and diet regimen, Bjornsson has lost over 50kg in preparation for the third fight of his boxing career. He recently took to Instagram to show off his body transformation for the fight.fitnessvolt.com
