CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rhinelander, WI

Officers arrest Rhinelander man wanted in shooting death of woman, later found lying in road

Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHINELANDER – Officers arrested a man Tuesday wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old Rhinelander woman. Officers arrested Christopher T. Anderson, 30, in Carol Stream, Illinois, based on information received from a confidential informant, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Prosecutors charged Anderson on July 1 with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Hannah R. Miller.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Rhinelander, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Rhinelander, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Extradition#The Sheriff S Office#Oneida County Circuit#Kmadden715

Comments / 0

Community Policy