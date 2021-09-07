Officers arrest Rhinelander man wanted in shooting death of woman, later found lying in road
RHINELANDER – Officers arrested a man Tuesday wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old Rhinelander woman. Officers arrested Christopher T. Anderson, 30, in Carol Stream, Illinois, based on information received from a confidential informant, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Prosecutors charged Anderson on July 1 with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Hannah R. Miller.www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
